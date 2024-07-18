Prizor Viztech IPO sees massive demand, with NII and QIB portions subscribed 280 and 94.54 times. Allotment status can be checked through the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Prizor Viztech IPO Allotment Update: After receiving a robust response from investors during the bidding period from July 12 to July 16, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for Prizor Viztech.

The allotment for the Prizor Viztech IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can monitor their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

With oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Prizor Viztech will commence the refund process for the application money on July 19, 2024.

Concurrently, allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day following the refund process. Prizor Viztech is an SME IPO, with shares slated to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively scheduled for July 22, 2024.

Steps to check the Sylvan Plyboard IPO allotment status on the register's website If you have applied for the Prizor Viztech IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar.

Step 1: Use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html, to directly input your login details.

Step 2: From the list of firms, choose "Prizor Viztech IPO."

Step 3: Opt for "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4: Simply press "Search."

You may view your Prizor Viztech IPO on your phone's display or on a computer monitor.

About Prizor Viztech The company is engaged in the business of providing security and surveillance solutions by offering a comprehensive range of CCTV cameras that serve different verticals like retail, government, education, and infrastructure, among others.

In 2022, the company expanded its product portfolio by selling different sizes and features of televisions, touch panels, and monitors manufactured by third parties under its brand name. The company also provides services, including video management software, which provides surveillance features to its customers on a single monitor and location, according to the company's DRHP report.

Prizor Viztech IPO details The IPO size of Prizor Viztech was ₹25.15 crore, consisting of 28.91 lakh newly issued shares. The IPO price was set in the range of ₹82 to ₹87 per share. Shreni Shares Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Prizor Viztech IPO, while the market maker for the Prizor Viztech IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Prizor Viztech IPO subscription status The Prizor Viztech IPO saw robust demand, being subscribed to over 219 times. In monetary terms, the IPO attracted bids worth ₹3,659 crore. The retail category was subscribed to 264 times, with bids for 11,55,84,000 shares against the offered 412,800 shares, according to Chittorgarh. While the NII and QIB portions were subscribed to 280 and 94.54 times.