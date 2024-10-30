Procter & Gamble Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 1% YoY to ₹221 crore; revenue flat

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, released its financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25), on Wednesday, October 30, reporting flat revenue and net profit growth on a yearly basis. However, both the topline and bottomline showed improvement sequentially.

The company posted a 0.3% drop in revenue at ₹1,135 crore, compared to ₹1,138 crore in the same period last year. In the previous June quarter, revenue stood at ₹931 crore.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter reached ₹212 crore, an increase of 1% year-on-year. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of ₹81 crore, according to the company's Q2 earnings report.

The company noted that volume growth in the industry remains muted. However, it highlighted growth in the feminine care category and reported progress in improving structural profitability during the quarter.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care’s portfolio includes WHISPER—India’s leading feminine hygiene brand—alongside VICKS, India’s No. 1 health care brand, and Old Spice.

Commenting on the Q2 performance, Kumar Venkata Subramanian, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. shared, “We have continued to focus on delighting consumers with superior propositions, and driving the integrated growth strategy– a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization – which we remain committed to.”

Stock price trend Since hitting an all-time high of ₹19,086 per share in November 2023, the company's stock has been on a downward trend, with only minor pullbacks seen along the way. At the current trading price of ₹16,316, the stock is 14.15% below its peak. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by 5%.

