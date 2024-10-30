Procter & Gamble Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 1% YoY to ₹221 crore; revenue flat

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care's Q2 2024 results showed flat revenue growth and just a 1% increase in PAT. At the current trading price of 16,316, the stock is now 14.15% below its peak. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by 5%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Procter & Gamble Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 1% at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>221 crore, revenue flat.
Procter & Gamble Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 1% at ₹221 crore, revenue flat. (AP)

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, released its financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25), on Wednesday, October 30, reporting flat revenue and net profit growth on a yearly basis. However, both the topline and bottomline showed improvement sequentially.

The company posted a 0.3% drop in revenue at 1,135 crore, compared to 1,138 crore in the same period last year. In the previous June quarter, revenue stood at 931 crore.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter reached 212 crore, an increase of 1% year-on-year. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of 81 crore, according to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises share price jumps 5% after Q2 results

The company noted that volume growth in the industry remains muted. However, it highlighted growth in the feminine care category and reported progress in improving structural profitability during the quarter.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care’s portfolio includes WHISPER—India’s leading feminine hygiene brand—alongside VICKS, India’s No. 1 health care brand, and Old Spice.

Commenting on the Q2 performance, Kumar Venkata Subramanian, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. shared, “We have continued to focus on delighting consumers with superior propositions, and driving the integrated growth strategy– a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization – which we remain committed to.”

Also Read | Tiger Logistics shares hit 10% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024

Stock price trend

Since hitting an all-time high of 19,086 per share in November 2023, the company's stock has been on a downward trend, with only minor pullbacks seen along the way. At the current trading price of 16,316, the stock is 14.15% below its peak. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by 5%.

Also Read | Marico share price rallies over 9% as Q2 numbers beat estimates

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsProcter & Gamble Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 1% YoY to ₹221 crore; revenue flat

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

288.80
02:51 PM | 30 OCT 2024
5.2 (1.83%)

Tata Motors share price

843.85
02:51 PM | 30 OCT 2024
0.8 (0.09%)

Tata Steel share price

149.35
02:51 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-0.7 (-0.47%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

319.25
02:51 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-1.4 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,286.00
02:44 PM | 30 OCT 2024
83.8 (6.97%)

Coforge share price

7,786.00
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
30.5 (0.39%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,227.00
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-6.65 (-0.54%)

City Union Bank share price

174.25
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-2.7 (-1.53%)
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,299.35
02:37 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-3689.7 (-7.53%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,400.35
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-433.9 (-6.35%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,171.35
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-760.25 (-5.09%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

651.10
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-30.1 (-4.42%)
More from Top Losers

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

371.25
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
31.85 (9.38%)

Redington India share price

182.20
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
15.45 (9.27%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,285.35
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
101.8 (8.6%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

154.75
02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
11.25 (7.84%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.00670.00
    Chennai
    80,481.00670.00
    Delhi
    80,633.00670.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.00670.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.