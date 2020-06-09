Profit booking amid mixed global shares drags markets, Sensex ends over 1% lower

Indian markets ended consecutive winning streaks on closing 1% lower as profit taking dragged benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex ended at 33,956.69, down 413.89 points or 1.20%. The Nifty was at 10,046.65, down 120.80 points or 1.19%.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mostly higher as investor sentiment continues to remain elevated amid an easing of coronavirus lockdown measures. Markets in Hong Kong and China ended nearly 1% higher. Korea and Japan were flat at closing. Most European markets were down over 1% in afternoon trade despite an overnight rally in the US with S&P 500 erasing its losses for the year. The World Bank said Monday that it expects the global economy to shrink by 5.2%, representing the deepest recession since the World War II.

The World Bank projected India’s economy to contract 3.2% in fiscal 2021 as stringent measures to restrict spread of covid-19 brought all business activities to a grinding halt. In its Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank said the contraction will largely materialise in the year to 31 March and the Indian economy will recover to grow at 3.1% in the following year.

According to analysts investors worldwide are turning cautious on equities as the past rise was significant and uninterrupted.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said that markets lost over a percent in a volatile trading session, tracking weak global cues. “After opening on a flat note, the index gradually inched higher but weakness in the European markets triggered a sharp decline in the latter half. Since our markets are currently dancing to the global tunes, the outcome of the US Fed meet and performance of the global markets would be closely watched," he said.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will start its two-day meeting starting overnight. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to keep its target range for the federal funds rate between 0% to 0.25%. The central bank's commentary on US economy and policy developments will be widely watched out by investors. Fed's decision has a direct impact on foreign institutional fund flows to India. FIIs have invested $2.6 billion into Indian shares so far in June while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net sellers of worth ₹2838.24 crore in this period.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was down 0.09% to close at 75.61 against the US dollar. The US dollar index, was at 96.813 after touching an earlier low of 96.532.

