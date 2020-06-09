Profit booking amid mixed global shares drags markets, Sensex ends over 1% lower

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mostly higher as investor sentiment continues to remain elevated amid an easing of coronavirus lockdown measures. Markets in Hong Kong and China ended nearly 1% higher. Korea and Japan were flat at closing. Most European markets were down over 1% in afternoon trade despite an overnight rally in the US with S&P 500 erasing its losses for the year. The World Bank said Monday that it expects the global economy to shrink by 5.2%, representing the deepest recession since the World War II.