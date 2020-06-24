Mumbai: Indian equity markets succumbed to profit booking and ended nearly 2% lower on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex ended at 34,868.98, down 561.45 points or 1.58%. The Nifty closed at 10,305.30, down 165.70 points or 1.58%.

Asian markets reversed after early gains from four-month highs and European markets fell at open as increase in covid-19 cases worldwide added a note of caution to global markets.

In Europe, stocks extended their losses following a media report that the US is considering new or increase in tariffs on $3.1 bln of exports of olives, beer, gin and trucks from the UK, France, Germany and Spain. The move would broaden transatlantic trade tensions just as economies slowly reopen from lockdowns. The report said the US may also increase duties on products including aircraft, cheese and yogurt.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said, “Inspite of opening positive, markets finally ended negative, in sync with negative global cues. The rising cases of virus infections worldwide unnerved the global markets. Domestic cases, too, show no signs of abating and this must be weighing in on the investors. Ahead of F&O expiry, markets are expected to remain volatile and investors advised to keep booking profits."

This month, markets have been rallying with abundant liquidity, pushing equities higher while challenges on-ground remain. In June so far, benchmark index Sensex has jumped 7% and recovered over 35% from the lows hit in March. Despite the massive jump, Sensex is still nearly 17% away from record highs seen in January this year.

Analysts believe that markets may face volatility ahead as macro and micro concerns are hurting fundamentals.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities, “Markets has gained significantly in the recent past. Broader market is showing early signs of weakness indicating possibility of profit booking/consolidation. We believe short term is expected to remain turbulent while the medium term view remains intact as of now."

Meanwhile, according to reports, India and China are holding diplomatic talks through video conference on Wednesday to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region.

In other asset class, Indian rupee fell 0.11% to close at 75.73 against the US dollar.

Rahul Gupta, head of research- currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said, "The USD/INR spot has dropped below 76 as globally traders are turning a blind eye to the second wave of coronavirus. The risk appetite is turning positive as economies are opening up giving rise to better than expected US and Eurozone economic data. However, the risk of Indo-China border still prevails, in our opinion it won’t escalate but will continue to grapple the market sentiments. The strong support lies around 75.50, unless that breaks the USD/INR spot will continue to trade towards 76."

