Profit of Indian public sector banks jumps 31% to ₹33,643 crore in Q2; PNB tops list
12 Indian public sector banks recorded a combined net profit of ₹33,643 crore in Q2FY24, a 31% increase from the same period last year.
Public sector banks continued their impressive performance in the September quarter. This was primarily due to an increase in the net interest income, significant growth in advances, expanded net interest margins, and a decrease in provisions.
