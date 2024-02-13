Profit of Indian public sector banks surged by 40% in first nine months of FY24; check top performing lenders
For the first nine months of the current financial year, PSBs have earned a cumulative profit of ₹98,358 crore as compared to ₹70,166 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 40.17%.
Public sector banks continued to post a decent set of numbers in the December quarter on the back of higher interest income, lower credit costs, and improved asset quality. The combined profit of 12 Indian public sector banks (PSBs) in Q3 FY24 jumped 3.84% to ₹30,297 crore as compared to ₹29,175 crore recorded in the same period last year.
