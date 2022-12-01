“Management is confident of achieving 18-20% YoY revenue growth in FY23E with margin expansion of 50-100 bps, implying 17% YoY revenue growth in the next 2 quarters. Focus remains on increasing reach through branches and picking up business particularly across MSMEs where pricing is better. 22 branches were added in 1H taking the overall number to 920+. Not growing at the cost of margins and cash flows was reiterated, even if peers are growing faster on the topline. ROE focus remains high," the note added.