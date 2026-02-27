Profitable and undervalued: 3 stocks to watch in 2026

Q3FY26 results exceeded guidance, with total business up 17.24% year-on-year. The bank is expanding rapidly, aiming to open 1,000 branches over five years. Its Project 321 initiative targets 321 new branches in the next 18 months. Retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) lending form over 62% of its domestic credit portfolio. With improving metrics and a growing footprint, the bank is well-positioned to ride India’s economic growth.