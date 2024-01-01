Profitmart sees 30% upside in Share India Securities shares in 18-month. Should you buy?
Stock to buy today: Share India Securities share price may go up to ₹2400 apiece levels in next 18-month, believes Profitmart Securities
Stock to buy today: Share India Securities shares have been in bull trend since March 2023. After bottoming out at around ₹1,015 apiece levels in mid of March 2023, Share India Securities share price came out of the base building mode and it has been climbing to new life-time highs on a regular basis. Share India Securities share price today opened upside at ₹1,868.50 apiece on NSE and went on to touch new life-time high of ₹1,884.45 per share levels during morning deals, delivering to the tune of 85 per cent return to irs shareholders in last nine months.
