Promoter buys over 1.23 cr equity shares in Trident via block deal

Promoter buys over 1.23 cr equity shares in Trident via block deal2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Madhuraj Foundation is among the promoters of Trident. As of December 31, 2022, as per Trident's shareholding pattern, Madhuraj held over 137.06 crore equity shares or 26.9% in Trident.
Leading textile fabric manufacturer, Trident witnessed a sharp selloff on Monday due to large deals on NSE. Trident Limited Employees Welfare Trust has offloaded a whopping more than 1.23 crore equity shares in Trident through a block deal, aggregating to around ₹31.89 crore. Promoter Madhuraj Foundation bought these shares in the open market.
