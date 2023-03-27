Promoter buys over 1.23 cr equity shares in Trident via block deal

Last month, in a report, JM Financial said that Trident continues to remain well placed as structural drivers of increased market share in the US, US ban on Xinjiang imports, duty reimbursement by GOI and market share gain on China+1 theme are likely to drive earnings going forward. Further, FTAs with UK/EU over time could likely increase the addressable market size, boding well for the company. Near term demand environment for textile segment is expected to remain muted given recessionary fears and inventory pile-up at retailer levels.