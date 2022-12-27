Promoter Jamnalal Sons increased its stake in NBFC-giant Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday in a block deal. The promoter purchased equity shares to the tune of ₹100.41 crore in the open market. On the other hand, promoter Rishab Family Trust offloaded a portion of its shareholding held in the company. Bajaj Finserv stock closed on a flat note.
On NSE, Bajaj Finserv shares closed at ₹1,539 apiece up by 0.26%. The stock witnessed a volume of 11,02,198 equity shares exchanging hands on December 27th.
As per the NSE data, Jamnalal Sons bought 6,52,000 equity shares in Bajaj Finserv at ₹1,540 apiece aggregating to ₹100.41 crore. On the other hand, Rishab Family Trust sold 6,52,000 equity shares at ₹1,540 apiece in the company.
From its 52-week low of ₹1,072.72 apiece that was recorded on July 1st, Bajaj Finserv shares have gained by at least 43.5% on NSE.
