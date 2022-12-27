Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Promoter buys stake in Bajaj Finserv for 100.41 cr in block deal. Details here

Promoter buys stake in Bajaj Finserv for 100.41 cr in block deal. Details here

1 min read . 10:23 PM ISTLivemint
From its 52-week low of 1,072.72 apiece that was recorded on July 1st, Bajaj Finserv shares have gained by at least 43.5% on NSE.

  As per the NSE data, Jamnalal Sons bought 6,52,000 equity shares in Bajaj Finserv at 1,540 apiece aggregating to 100.41 crore. On the other hand, Rishab Family Trust sold 6,52,000 equity shares at 1,540 apiece in the company.

Promoter Jamnalal Sons increased its stake in NBFC-giant Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday in a block deal. The promoter purchased equity shares to the tune of 100.41 crore in the open market. On the other hand, promoter Rishab Family Trust offloaded a portion of its shareholding held in the company. Bajaj Finserv stock closed on a flat note.

Promoter Jamnalal Sons increased its stake in NBFC-giant Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday in a block deal. The promoter purchased equity shares to the tune of 100.41 crore in the open market. On the other hand, promoter Rishab Family Trust offloaded a portion of its shareholding held in the company. Bajaj Finserv stock closed on a flat note.

On NSE, Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,539 apiece up by 0.26%. The stock witnessed a volume of 11,02,198 equity shares exchanging hands on December 27th.

On NSE, Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,539 apiece up by 0.26%. The stock witnessed a volume of 11,02,198 equity shares exchanging hands on December 27th.

As per the NSE data, Jamnalal Sons bought 6,52,000 equity shares in Bajaj Finserv at 1,540 apiece aggregating to 100.41 crore. On the other hand, Rishab Family Trust sold 6,52,000 equity shares at 1,540 apiece in the company.

As per the NSE data, Jamnalal Sons bought 6,52,000 equity shares in Bajaj Finserv at 1,540 apiece aggregating to 100.41 crore. On the other hand, Rishab Family Trust sold 6,52,000 equity shares at 1,540 apiece in the company.

From its 52-week low of 1,072.72 apiece that was recorded on July 1st, Bajaj Finserv shares have gained by at least 43.5% on NSE.

From its 52-week low of 1,072.72 apiece that was recorded on July 1st, Bajaj Finserv shares have gained by at least 43.5% on NSE.

