Promoter Jamnalal Sons increased its stake in NBFC-giant Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday in a block deal. The promoter purchased equity shares to the tune of ₹100.41 crore in the open market. On the other hand, promoter Rishab Family Trust offloaded a portion of its shareholding held in the company. Bajaj Finserv stock closed on a flat note.

