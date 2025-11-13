Mint Market
Subscribe

Promoter group boosts stake in SBI-backed NBFC Paisalo Digital; acquires 44 lakh shares

SBI-owned Paisalo Digital saw its promoter increase stake by acquiring 444 lakh shares, raising total holding to 20.42%. The company reported a 13.5% YoY increase in net profit for Q2 FY26. However, its stock has lost around 55% value in recent months.

A Ksheerasagar
Published13 Nov 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Nomura maintains cautious stance on NBFCs for FY25 amid asset quality concerns, but retains 'buy' on 4 stocks
Nomura maintains cautious stance on NBFCs for FY25 amid asset quality concerns, but retains 'buy' on 4 stocks(Pixabay)

SBI-owned NBFC stock under 50: SBI-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital was in focus after its promoter raised further stake in the firm.

Advertisement

Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt Ltd, part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, disclosed the acquisition of additional shares in the company under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

In its filing to the BSE and NSE today, the firm stated that it had acquired over 43 lakh equity shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd. through open market transactions on November 13, 2025. These shares carry a face value of Re. 1 each.

Also Read | NBFC stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital jumps over 5% after THIS announcement

Promoter holding increases

According to the exchange filing, the promoter acquired an additional 43.94 lakh equity shares, raising its total holding to 18.57 crore shares from 18.13 crore shares earlier.

The 43.94 lakh shares represent a 0.48% stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC). Following this acquisition, Equiliberated Ventures CFlow’s total stake in Paisalo Digital stands at 20.42%.

Advertisement

The share purchase was executed through open market transactions on November 13, 2025. Paisalo Digital’s total equity share capital stands at 90 crore.

This marks the second acquisition by Equiliberated Ventures CFlow, which had earlier, in mid-September, bought a similar 0.49% stake in the company. As per the September quarter shareholding data, promoters held a 41.2% stake in Paisalo Digital, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) owned 20.9%.

Also Read | SBI Life-owned NBFC allocates NCDs worth ₹80 crore across different tenures

SBI Life Insurance is also among the largest shareholders in the company, holding a 6.83% stake, while the remaining 30.3% is owned by public shareholders.

On the earnings front, Paisalo Digital reported a 13.5 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at 52 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to 50 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations rose to 224 crore, against 204 crore in Q1FY25.

Advertisement

Paisalo Digital share price trend

Shares of Paisalo Digital, part of the BSE Smallcap index, have remained under pressure in recent months as investors gradually offloaded their holdings, which is also evident from a steady drop in retail shareholding during the September quarter.

Also Read | LIC-owned NBFC stock jumps 6%; here's why

The stock has closed lower in 14 of the last 17 months, losing around 55% of its value, and the decline has pushed it to trade 66.45% below its all-time high of 99, touched in February 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Paisalo DigitalNBFC Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPromoter group boosts stake in SBI-backed NBFC Paisalo Digital; acquires 44 lakh shares
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks