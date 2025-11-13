Promoter group boosts stake in SBI-backed NBFC Paisalo Digital; acquires 44 lakh shares

SBI-owned NBFC stock under ₹50: SBI-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital was in focus after its promoter raised further stake in the firm.

Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt Ltd, part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, disclosed the acquisition of additional shares in the company under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

In its filing to the BSE and NSE today, the firm stated that it had acquired over 43 lakh equity shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd. through open market transactions on November 13, 2025. These shares carry a face value of Re. 1 each.

Promoter holding increases According to the exchange filing, the promoter acquired an additional 43.94 lakh equity shares, raising its total holding to 18.57 crore shares from 18.13 crore shares earlier.

The 43.94 lakh shares represent a 0.48% stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC). Following this acquisition, Equiliberated Ventures CFlow’s total stake in Paisalo Digital stands at 20.42%.

The share purchase was executed through open market transactions on November 13, 2025. Paisalo Digital’s total equity share capital stands at ₹90 crore.

This marks the second acquisition by Equiliberated Ventures CFlow, which had earlier, in mid-September, bought a similar 0.49% stake in the company. As per the September quarter shareholding data, promoters held a 41.2% stake in Paisalo Digital, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) owned 20.9%.

SBI Life Insurance is also among the largest shareholders in the company, holding a 6.83% stake, while the remaining 30.3% is owned by public shareholders.

On the earnings front, Paisalo Digital reported a 13.5 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹52 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹50 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹224 crore, against ₹204 crore in Q1FY25.

Paisalo Digital share price trend Shares of Paisalo Digital, part of the BSE Smallcap index, have remained under pressure in recent months as investors gradually offloaded their holdings, which is also evident from a steady drop in retail shareholding during the September quarter.

The stock has closed lower in 14 of the last 17 months, losing around 55% of its value, and the decline has pushed it to trade 66.45% below its all-time high of ₹99, touched in February 2024.