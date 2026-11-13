Promoter holding at 3-year high, FII ownership at 14-year low: Did insiders buy what FIIs sold?

MUMBAI: Promoters are returning to the buy side of India's equity market after years of selling, even as foreign investors pare their holdings to a 14-year low. Could this shift signal that company insiders are finding value in stocks that foreign investors are exiting, and point to a broader market recovery?
MUMBAI: Promoters are returning to the buy side of India's equity market after years of selling, even as foreign investors pare their holdings to a 14-year low. Could this shift signal that company insiders are finding value in stocks that foreign investors are exiting, and point to a broader market recovery?
Private promoters held 41.93% of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the end of the September 2026 quarter, their highest ownership since June 2023, when it stood at 42.16%, according to Prime Database. The last time it was significantly higher was September 2020, at 45.34%. The Nifty 50 went on to rally 57% over the following 12 months.
Private promoters held 41.93% of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the end of the September 2026 quarter, their highest ownership since June 2023, when it stood at 42.16%, according to Prime Database. The last time it was significantly higher was September 2020, at 45.34%. The Nifty 50 went on to rally 57% over the following 12 months.
Promoters did cash out between 2021 and early 2026. Shashank Udupa, a research analyst registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and founder of Vayu Capital, said founders monetized stakes amid a buoyant market and a strong initial public offering (IPO) window. He believes that phase is now over.
“Promoters have now bought for four straight quarters, ₹36,336 crore in the June quarter and ₹6,595 crore in September,” he said.
A changing ownership mix
The shift comes as foreign institutional investor (FII) holding in NSE-listed companies has dropped to 15.57% as of end of the September quarter, the lowest in 14 years, since the June quarter of 2012, when it stood at 15.34%.
Domestic institutional investor (DII) ownership, meanwhile, has climbed to a record 19.31% as of the September quarter, according to Prime Database.
Promoter and DII holdings are rising even as FII ownership declines. However, the data does not establish that promoters are buying shares sold by foreign investors; domestic institutions, mutual funds, retail investors and others could also be absorbing the supply.
Whether rising promoter ownership signals confidence in valuations depends on how those stakes were acquired. A further increase next quarter could suggest that the broader market has found a bottom and valuations have become reasonable enough for insiders to accumulate shares, said Pranav Haldea, managing director of PRIME Database Group.
For investors, promoter buying is worth tracking, but the nature of the transaction matters. Udupa said it signals positive intent towards long-term growth. He cautioned against companies where promoter stake sales through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) are not directed towards high-growth opportunities. “QIP for clearing debt or promoter exit should be avoided.”
Beyond headline ownership
An increase in reported promoter holding does not always reflect open-market purchases. Mergers, preferential allotments, warrant conversions and changes of control can raise promoter ownership without shares being bought on the market.
Restaurant Brands Asia (32.51%) and Bliss GVS Pharma (15.06%) recorded the largest increases in private promoter holding, in percentage terms, during the September quarter, according to Prime Database.
A meaningful part of such increases stems from corporate actions, said Sonam Srivastava, founder and chief executive officer of Wright Research. “Mergers, preferential allotments, warrant conversions and changes of control all raise the reported promoter stake without a single share being bought on the screen.”
Investors should examine how the stake was acquired, the price paid relative to the market price, whether existing shares were pledged to fund the purchase, and whether buying continued over several quarters, she said.
In the September quarter, private promoters made the largest purchases, in percentage terms, in Aster DM QualityCare, HEG Advanced Materials, Grasim Industries, Restaurant Brands Asia and Gabriel India. GMR Airports and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance were also among the top 10. The sharpest selling was seen in Sun Pharma, Tenneco Clean Air India, ICICI Prudential AMC, UltraTech Cement, Rubicon and Welspun, among others, the data showed.
Selling, however, does not necessarily signal a negative outlook. Several companies on the list are recent listings where early shareholders are monetizing their investments. Large business groups may also trim holdings to meet liquidity needs, manage succession or fund other businesses. Such transactions can reflect portfolio management, Srivastava said.
The stronger buying signal comes when several insiders purchase shares in the open market after a price decline, particularly in businesses that continue to compound earnings. Buying is more meaningful when backed by earnings growth and balance-sheet strength, she said.
On its own, insider buying is not a reliable indicator of market timing. Rather, Srivastava sees the trend as a sign that promoters are finding value in parts of the mid- and small-cap market following the correction.