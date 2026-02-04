Promoters’ ownership of India Inc slips below 50% for the first time since 2020. What does it mean?
A surge in investments by mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors, and individuals has narrowed the gap between promoter and public shareholdings to just 92 basis points, the thinnest margin in 28 quarters, signalling a structural shift.
The ownership of India’s listed firms is undergoing a fundamental shift. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, aggregate promoter holdings have slipped below the key 50% threshold. This breach of a major psychological level highlights a structural transition in market power, returning to levels last seen briefly in the pre-pandemic era of early 2020.