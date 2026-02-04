Meanwhile, the retail-investor frenzy in equities that peaked during covid seems to be waning too, the non-institutional break-up showed. Retail investors, defined as individuals holding shares worth up to ₹2 lakh, continue to account for a relatively small portion of ownership. Their stake fell to 7.33% in Q3FY26 from 7.54% in Q2FY26, a decline of 21 basis points.This suggests that while domestic money is dominating, it is increasingly coming through institutional vehicles such as mutual funds rather than direct stocks.