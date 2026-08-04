Promoter pledges cross 90% threshold in more companies, may spur funding pressure in some pockets

Promoter pledging increased marginally in the June quarter, driven by just four additional companies reporting higher encumbered shares than in the previous quarter. However, with the additions pushing more firms past the 90% pledged threshold, funding pressure may start to appear in specific pockets of the market.
A Mint analysis of 4,384 BSE-listed companies using Ace Equity data showed that 34 companies had promoter holdings pledged of over 90% by the end of Q1. This was an increase from 30 at the end of March and 32 in the period last year. The count stood at 36 as of September and then declined to 28 by the end of December.