Promoter pledges cross 90% threshold in more companies, may spur funding pressure in some pockets

Promoter pledging increased marginally in the June quarter, driven by just four additional companies reporting higher encumbered shares than in the previous quarter. However, with the additions pushing more firms past the 90% pledged threshold, funding pressure may start to appear in specific pockets of the market.
Promoter pledging increased marginally in the June quarter, driven by just four additional companies reporting higher encumbered shares than in the previous quarter. However, with the additions pushing more firms past the 90% pledged threshold, funding pressure may start to appear in specific pockets of the market.
A Mint analysis of 4,384 BSE-listed companies using Ace Equity data showed that 34 companies had promoter holdings pledged of over 90% by the end of Q1. This was an increase from 30 at the end of March and 32 in the period last year. The count stood at 36 as of September and then declined to 28 by the end of December.
A Mint analysis of 4,384 BSE-listed companies using Ace Equity data showed that 34 companies had promoter holdings pledged of over 90% by the end of Q1. This was an increase from 30 at the end of March and 32 in the period last year. The count stood at 36 as of September and then declined to 28 by the end of December.
Promoters typically pledge shares as collateral to raise funds. While pledging does not necessarily indicate financial trouble, unusually high levels can leave companies vulnerable to margin calls and forced selling if their share prices decline.
The latest increase suggests that promoter-pledging stress has resurfaced after moderating in the second half of FY26. However, Pranay Aggarwal, director and chief executive officer of Stoxkart, advises taking a deeper look.
“Investors must look beyond the headline pledge percentage and understand why pledging is increasing or declining. Factors such as promoter debt and liquidity, the purpose of borrowing, changes in promoter shareholding, pledge invocation, cash flows and leverage must also be examined,” Aggarwal said.
Sharp rise in pledging
Some companies recorded particularly steep increases during the June quarter, with promoter pledging rising from zero to 100% on a sequential basis.
Mphasis reported that 100% of its promoter holdings were pledged in Q1, compared with none in Q4FY26. The pledging ratios of Cohance Lifesciences and Goa Carbon rose from zero to 94.56% and 92.75%, respectively. Promoter pledging at Elpro International rose from zero to 77.33%, while Money Masters Leasing & Finance reported an increase from nil to 77.28%.
Analysts said high pledging thresholds carry significant risk for mom-and pop investors.
“For minority shareholders, promoter pledging beyond the 90% mark is a major red flag as it often indicates that the promoter has exhausted most traditional borrowing options,” said Prasenjit Paul, fund manager at 129 Wealth and research analyst at Paul Asset.
Paul said investors should track the direction of pledging rather than focus on the absolute ratio. Rising pledges can be a warning sign, while a sharp decline warrants further examination for signs of an improvement in a company’s financial position.
Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said the headline pledge ratio should be treated as the starting point for further due diligence rather than as a verdict on a company.
“For minority shareholders, the checks that matter go beyond the pledge percentage itself,” Singh said.
Investors should examine loan-to-value cover, margin-call thresholds, the identity of the lender, the stated use of the borrowed funds and whether rising pledges coincide with promoter selling, he added. Margin calls are demands for additional securities to be pledged when the value of encumbered shares drops.
Sharp reductions
At the other end of the spectrum, several companies substantially reduced their promoter pledging during the quarter.
Gayatri Projects recorded the steepest decline, with its promoter pledge ratio falling to 4.89% by Q1 from 72.4% as of March 2026—a reduction of 67.51 percentage points. NRB Bearings reduced its pledge ratio to 14.99% from 77.74%, followed by Gayatri Highways where pledging dropped to 59% from 90.89%. Sai Capital pared its pledging ratio to 37.51% from 69.18% and VISA Chrome saw its ratio fall to 28.69% from 59.6%.
Experts view this as an encouraging sign of a company’s financial recovery.
“A sharp and sustained reduction in promoter pledging, especially towards near-zero levels, usually reflects improving financial health and can often be a sign of a business turnaround,” Paul said.
Yet, not all pledge reductions are equal. Aggarwal cautioned that a reduction becomes more meaningful when supported by genuine deleveraging and stronger financial fundamentals. Singh pointed to the divergence beneath the aggregate numbers.
“While some promoters may reduce pledges using strong cash flows, pledge ratios may also decline automatically following an appreciation in share prices. This makes company-level analysis more important than the headline count alone,” he said.