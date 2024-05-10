The value of the promoter pledged holding decreased marginally to 1.10% in the March quarter with the companies like Bharat Forge , Lemon Tree Hotels and Tata Communications releasing their entire pledged holdings.

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, the pledged holdings of BSE-500 stocks shows that the value of the promoter pledged holding as a percentage of the promoter holding declined to 1.10% in the March 2024 quarter from 1.17% in the December 2023 quarter.

The value of pledged promoter holdings stood at ₹1.96 lakh crore, about 0.56% of the total BSE-500 Index’s market capitalization.

Also Read: Bear market on the horizon? Deepak Shenoy weighs in on incoming ‘doomsday’

The promoters of Bharat Forge, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Tata Communications released their entire pledged holdings from 7.1%, 3.3%, and 3.1%, respectively in the December quarter.

Kalpataru Projects saw the largest decline of 11% in its pledged promoter holdings to 31.5% from 42.5% in the previous quarter. GMR Airports cut its pledged holdings to 58.2% from 63.4%, while Swan Energy slashed its pledged holdings by 3.1% to 18.4%.

On the contrary, promoters of Max Financial Services, Eris Lifescience, Ashok Leyland, Jubilant Foodworks and Lloyd Metals, among others, increased pledged holdings the most during the March quarter.

Also Read: Mutual Funds: New KYC norms for investors take effect from 2024-25; here’s what you need to know

In the Nifty 50 pack, companies with more than 5% of pledged promoter holdings include Apollo Hospitals (16.1%), Asian Paints (7%), IndusInd Bank (45.5%) and JSW Steel (15.2%), as per the report.

Overall, promoters of 73 companies in the BSE-500 Index have pledged part of their holdings in the March 2024 quarter. Moreover, none of the companies saw their promoters pledging more than 75% of their holdings and there were no fresh promoter pledges made in the March quarter.

However, it is to be noted that the pledging of shares does not necessarily imply that a company or a promoter is under financial stress.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

TATA COMMUNICATIONS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!