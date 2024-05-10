Promoter pledged holdings drop in March quarter; Kalpataru Projects, Bharat Forge, GMR Airports see biggest decline
The pledged holdings of BSE-500 stocks shows that the value of the promoter pledged holding as a percentage of the promoter holding declined to 1.10% in the March 2024 quarter from 1.17% in the December 2023 quarter.
The value of the promoter pledged holding decreased marginally to 1.10% in the March quarter with the companies like Bharat Forge, Lemon Tree Hotels and Tata Communications releasing their entire pledged holdings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started