The value of the promoter pledged holding decreased marginally to 1.10% in the March quarter with the companies like Bharat Forge, Lemon Tree Hotels and Tata Communications releasing their entire pledged holdings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, the pledged holdings of BSE-500 stocks shows that the value of the promoter pledged holding as a percentage of the promoter holding declined to 1.10% in the March 2024 quarter from 1.17% in the December 2023 quarter.

The value of pledged promoter holdings stood at ₹1.96 lakh crore, about 0.56% of the total BSE-500 Index’s market capitalization. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The promoters of Bharat Forge, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Tata Communications released their entire pledged holdings from 7.1%, 3.3%, and 3.1%, respectively in the December quarter.

Kalpataru Projects saw the largest decline of 11% in its pledged promoter holdings to 31.5% from 42.5% in the previous quarter. GMR Airports cut its pledged holdings to 58.2% from 63.4%, while Swan Energy slashed its pledged holdings by 3.1% to 18.4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the contrary, promoters of Max Financial Services, Eris Lifescience, Ashok Leyland, Jubilant Foodworks and Lloyd Metals, among others, increased pledged holdings the most during the March quarter.

In the Nifty 50 pack, companies with more than 5% of pledged promoter holdings include Apollo Hospitals (16.1%), Asian Paints (7%), IndusInd Bank (45.5%) and JSW Steel (15.2%), as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, promoters of 73 companies in the BSE-500 Index have pledged part of their holdings in the March 2024 quarter. Moreover, none of the companies saw their promoters pledging more than 75% of their holdings and there were no fresh promoter pledges made in the March quarter.

However, it is to be noted that the pledging of shares does not necessarily imply that a company or a promoter is under financial stress.

