More companies joined the ranks of those with almost all their promoter holdings pledged in the September quarter, raising questions about funding pressures and their vulnerability to a market correction.
More companies joined the ranks of those with almost all their promoter holdings pledged in the September quarter, raising questions about funding pressures and their vulnerability to a market correction.
A Mint analysis of 4,592 BSE-listed companies showed that 12.4% of them had promoter shares pledged at the end of September (Q2). Of the total, 42 companies, or about 1%, had more than 90% of promoter holdings pledged, up from 34 in Q1 and 36 a year earlier, according to ACE Equity data.
A Mint analysis of 4,592 BSE-listed companies showed that 12.4% of them had promoter shares pledged at the end of September (Q2). Of the total, 42 companies, or about 1%, had more than 90% of promoter holdings pledged, up from 34 in Q1 and 36 a year earlier, according to ACE Equity data.
The count rose almost 24% sequentially to its highest level in the five quarters examined. After falling from 36 in September 2025 to 29 in December, it climbed to 30 in March, 34 in June and 42 in September.
“The increase in companies with over 90% of promoter holdings pledged, from 34 in June to 42 in September, is a concern worth monitoring, though it does not necessarily indicate financial distress,” said Mayur Shah, head PMS–fund manager at Anand Rathi Advisors.
Promoters may borrow against shares to fund expansion, for working capital or for personal needs. Rising pledging alongside declining promoter ownership, weak cash flows and increasing debt could, however, point to financial stress, he said.
Where the money goes
The distinction between promoter borrowing and a company’s finances is important.
“The first thing to understand is that it is not the company but the promoter who is pledging the shares,” said Aswini Bajaj, CEO of business consultancy firm Leveraged Growth.
If the money funds other ventures, shareholders do not directly benefit from those investments and remain exposed to forced selling if the promoter fails to meet collateral requirements. Examining promoters’ interests in other businesses and their finances can offer clues about funding needs, though it cannot establish how the money was used, he added.
High pledges, limited room
Several companies reported total to near-total pledging of promoter holdings in September. Advance Lifestyles and Race Eco Chain each recorded 100%, while LCC Infotech reported 96.8% and Bliss GVS Pharma 95.8%.
These ratios measure pledged shares as a proportion of promoter holdings, rather than a percentage of the company’s entire share capital. A 100% ratio means the promoters have pledged their entire holding.
According to Shah of Anand Rathi, the likelihood of a margin call – a demand for additional cash or securities because the value of equity has fallen below the required level – depends on the loan-to-value ratio—the borrowed amount relative to the value of the pledged shares—along with lender requirements and the promoter’s ability to provide additional collateral.
“During a sharp market correction, falling share prices can trigger margin calls, and failure to meet them may force lenders to sell pledged shares, creating further downward pressure on the stock. Investors should particularly watch companies with high pledging, weak liquidity and deteriorating financial fundamentals,” he added.
“One of the biggest risks is that if the promoter is unable to meet the margin requirements, the lender may invoke the pledge and sell the shares in the market, subject to the terms of the lending agreement and applicable requirements,” Bajaj said.
Investors should assess the stock’s historical volatility and the stability of the company’s earnings, he added. Wide swings in profit can feed into share prices, increasing the risk that a market correction triggers collateral demands, he said.
Uneven relief
Some companies recorded sizeable reductions in pledged shares even as the number above the 90% threshold increased. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia’s pledge ratio fell from 95.25% in June to 75.29% in September, a decline of 19.96 percentage points.
Blue Blends and Thyrocare reported no promoter shares pledged at September-end.
A lower ratio does not necessarily establish that the underlying debt has fallen. Investors need to examine whether it reflects repayment, release of collateral or changes in promoter holdings.
Shah said a reduction in pledges could also follow rising share prices rather than debt repayment. Higher prices may allow lenders to release some pledged shares while retaining sufficient collateral; the price increase alone does not reduce the pledge ratio.