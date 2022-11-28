Promoter raises stake in ₹10 FMCG stock after rebound from 52-week low2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 09:31 AM IST
- Promoter & Director of the company has been raising his stake in small-cap FMCG company since 15th November 2022
Mishtann Foods share price is giving sharp upside moves after hitting 52-week low of ₹7.80 apiece in July 20220. While this rebound in ₹10 stock is catching attention of retail investors, promoters are also looking to cash-in this big opportunity. Like retail investors company promoter Hiteshkumar Patel is also among the bargain hunters of this stock. The company promoter has been busy doing bottom-finishing in the scrip since 15th November 2022 raising his stake in the FMCG company to 49.37 per cent.