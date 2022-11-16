Promoter of the small-cap company Mishtann Foods Ltd has raised his stake in the company that has given multibagger returns in last few years. As per the company's disclosure available on the BSE website, Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel, who is Promoter & Director at Mishtann Foods Ltd, has bought 2 lakh fresh shares of the company from the open market. He bought these shares on 15th November 2022 in an open market deal worth ₹18,18,032. This means, the small-cap company's Promoter & Director bought these shares at an average price of ₹9.09 per equity share [ ₹18,18,032 / 2,00,000].

