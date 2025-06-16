Promoter raises stake in THIS Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock. Details here

Stock Market Today: Promoter has raised stakes in THIS Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock. Here are details about Man Infraconstruction Ltd.'s promoter raising stakes in the company.

Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock. Man Infraconstruction—Promoters raise stake The Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock, Man Infraconstruction, has seen its promoter raising stake in the firm, as per data available on the BSE.

The BSE data shows that among promoters of Man Infraconstruction, Parag K. Shah increased his stake in the company on 13 June 2025. Parag K. Shah bought 37,000 shares of Man Infraconstruction on the 13th. Parag K. Shah, who earlier had held 117535006 shares of Man Infraconstruction, post-acquisition of shares increased his total number of shares held to 117572006 equity shares. The stake held by Parag K. Shah in Man Infraconstruction has increased from 31.32% to 31.33%.

Parag K. Shah has regularly been increasing his stake in Man Infraconstruction over the 11 June to 13 June 2025 period. While Parag K. Shah held a 31.27% stake in Man Infraconstruction prior to the fresh buying of shares by the promoters starting 11 June 2025, the Parag K. Shah stake in Man Infraconstruction increased to 31.33%. post the fresh acquisition acquisition of shares of Man Infraconstruction on 13 June

Other promoters also have been increasing their stake in Man Infraconstruction. As per the data on the BSE data, Mansi P. Shah in February also increased her stake from 15.83% in Man Infraconstruction to 15.86% in Man Infraconstruction.

Quant Mutual Fund's stake in realty stock. Man Infraconstruction The statement showing the shareholding pattern of the public shareholder for Man Infraconstruction showed that Quant Mutual Fund—Quant Small Cap Fund held about 77,800,000 shares of Man Infraconstruction at the end of March 2025. The shareholding percentage of Quant Mutual Fund—Quant Small Cap Fund in Man Infraconstruction stood at 2.07%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.