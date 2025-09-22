Promoter, venture capital fund of Paisalo Digital raises stake in LIC-owned NBFC stock

LIC-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital was in focus after its promoter raised further stake in the firm.

Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt Ltd, part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, disclosed the acquisition of additional shares in the company under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

In its filing to the BSE and NSE, firm stated that it had acquired 45,00,000 equity shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd through open market transactions on September 22, 2025. These shares carry a face value of Re. 1 each.

Promoter Holding Increases Before the acquisition, promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow held 17,29,41,446 shares, representing 19.17 percent of Paisalo Digital’s total shareholding. Following the transaction, its stake has risen to 17,74,41,446 shares, equivalent to 19.67 percent of the company’s equity capital.

Before this, the venture capital fund and a promoter group firm of the non-banking financial company, has bought a little over 7.39 lakh equity shares, translating to a 0.0823% stake in Paisalo Digital in December 2024.

LIC and SBI Life Maintain Their Stakes As per the latest shareholding data available with BSE, both Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and SBI Life Insurance continued to hold their long-standing positions in Paisalo Digital during the June 2025 quarter. LIC maintained its stake of 6.2 crore shares, while SBI Life retained 7.75 lakh shares, unchanged from the previous quarter. These institutional holdings, which date back to September 2020, reflect sustained confidence in the NBFC’s business model and growth prospects.

Paisalo Digital fixes dividend record date Paisalo Digital has also set today, September 22, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to the final dividend for FY25. Earlier in May, alongside its March quarter earnings, the company’s Board of Directors had recommended a dividend of 10 percent, translating to ₹0.10 per fully paid equity share of ₹1 each. The payout remains subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 33rd Annual General Meeting, scheduled for September 29, 2025.

Paisalo Digital Q1 performance On the earnings front, Paisalo Digital reported a 13.5 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹47 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to ₹41.5 crore in the same period last year. The company’s total income rose 17.2 percent YoY to ₹218.71 crore, against ₹186.55 crore in Q1FY25.

Interest income contributed significantly, growing 21.7 percent to ₹200.88 crore from ₹165.09 crore a year earlier. However, fee and commission income moderated to ₹17.37 crore from ₹20.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Paisalo Digital Stock Price Trend The smallcap stock has lost almost 35 percent in the last 1 year. however, it has risen 11 percent in the last 6 months, 29 percent in last 3 months and 28 percent in the last 1 month.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹63.52 in December 2024 and 52-week low of ₹29.40 in June 2025.