Promoters Ambuja Cements, Ravi Sanghi to offload 3.52% stake in Sanghi Industries
The floor price for the OFS has been set at ₹90 per share, representing a nearly 12 percent discount to Sanghi Industries' current market price of ₹102.
Sanghi Industries announced on Tuesday that its promoters, Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi, will sell stakes in the company through an offer for sale (OFS). The promoters plan to sell 9,092,000 shares, representing 3.52% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital, the company said in an exchange filing.
