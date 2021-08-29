Promoters continue to release  pledged shares as stocks soar

It was not just the large companies that reduced promoter pledges; even mid- and small-cap firms took advantage of the stocks rally to cut pledged shares. Among midcap stocks, promoter pledging reduced to 25 in the June quarter from 27 in the March quarter and 28 a year ago. Among small-cap stocks, that number dropped to 128 in the June quarter from 136 at the end of the preceding three months. It was 154 at the end of June last year.