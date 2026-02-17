Prop brokers' index options market share surges in FY26
Summary
Prop traders accounted for almost half of the popular index options' gross turnover on NSE during April-December 2025, up 2.3 percentage points year-on-year.
MUMBAI : Proprietary traders, whose cost of capital is set to rise sharply under the banking regulator's new funding directives on capital market exposure, posted a significant increase in market share in the popular index options space.
