For first time in 22 years, prop traders overtake retail in NSE cash segment
Anticipation of an Indo-US trade deal, fuelled market volatility, drawing in huge trading interest by the cohorts and elevated turnover to a 16-month high in January.
Proprietary traders (prop), or brokers transacting for themselves, have surpassed the market share of individual or direct retail investors on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) equities cash segment for the first time in over two decades, according to exchange data.