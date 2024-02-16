Markets
Props pump up derivatives volume; retail falls behind
Summary
- Proprietary traders’ share of gross turnover surged to 59.5% in Apr-Dec 2023, up 783 bps from a year ago, while retail investors’ market share dipped
Retail investors dabbling in derivatives often get the short end of the stick. But few know that they lose out to proprietary traders or props—brokers trading on their own account with sophisticated algorithms.
