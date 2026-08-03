Propshop Events and Exhibitions IPO listing: Shares make muted debut, lists at 20% discount

Propshop Events and Exhibitions IPO listing: Propshop Events and Exhibitions share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market on Monday, 3 August. The shares listed at 20% discount to the IPO price of ₹69 per share.

Propshop Events and Exhibitions share price opened at ₹55.20 apiece on NSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees made a loss of 20% over the Propshop Events and Exhibitions IPO listing.

The listing of Propshop Events and Exhibitions IPO came in below the market esimates. The GMP of Propshop Events and Exhibitions IPO was ₹0, which indicated flat debut at the issue price.

Propshop Events and Exhibitions IPO details Propshop Events & Exhibitions IPO, which was open for subscription between July 27 and July 29, 2026, witnessed a moderate response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 1.53 times overall. The retail investor segment saw comparatively better demand, attracting 1.77 times subscription.

The IPO raised ₹28.57 crore through a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The fresh issue comprised 33 lakh equity shares worth ₹23.05 crore, while the OFS consisted of 8 lakh shares aggregating ₹5.52 crore. The company priced the issue at ₹69 per share.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. was the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar.

The company intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to strengthen its operations and support future growth. Out of the net proceeds, ₹16.62 crore has been allocated towards working capital requirements, which is expected to improve operational efficiency, execution capabilities, and financial flexibility as the business expands.

The remaining ₹3.46 crore will be deployed for general corporate purposes, including strategic and administrative expenses. Overall, the company plans to utilise ₹20.08 crore from the IPO proceeds.

Founded in August 2019, Propshop Events & Exhibitions Limited provides exhibition and trade show solutions, focusing on the design, management, and execution of customised exhibition booths for both domestic and international events.

The company delivers end-to-end exhibition services, including concept design, 3D visualisation, project management, fabrication, logistics, installation, on-site supervision, and post-event dismantling. It serves clients across a wide range of sectors, including industrial machinery, healthcare, chemicals, building materials, media and entertainment, food and beverages, and other industries.