Pros and cons of stock buying with Sensex at 50,000

The BSE Sensex rose above the 50,000 mark on Thursday, before dropping in the last hour of trading. The milestone has prompted two extreme views—the markets have risen too high; and, the factors driving markets up will stay. Mint explores what it means for investors

What is driving the current momentum?

With Joe Biden taking charge as the 46th US President, more liquidity in the form of stimulus is expected to find its way into the equity markets. Investors are increasingly betting on higher spending by the US government to boost its economy. The mass vaccination programmes across countries will also contribute to the optimism around global economic recovery. Another factor that has played a key role in this rally is a regime of ultra-low interest rates globally. Emerging markets have been enjoying more investor interest than developed markets in recent months, owing to the weakness in the dollar.

How are the returns when buying at peaks?

Investing in the market when its hit record highs can be a good strategy to earn decent returns, analysts from JPMorgan had pointed out in a study. As it turns out, the strategy of buying in the Sensex when it hit earlier milestones, and holding the position, has generated decent returns of nearly 15% in some cases; the worst case being an annual return of 7.2% for those who bought the index when it hit the 20,000 mark in December 2007. But one-year returns have fluctuated, as the chart alongside shows. Those considering purchases at current levels, clearly, need to have a long-term view.





What are the risks of investing at such times?

A section of market experts is concerned about India’s high valuations. The MSCI India index is trading at one-year forward PE multiple of 30 times. Since this is a liquidity-driven rally, lower-than-expected stimuli or reversal in the accommodative stance of central banks, can be a damper. A faster-than-expected increase in inflation could also come as a negative surprise.

What are the pitfalls of such a market rally?

As is typical during any liquidity-driven rally, many retail investors are enticed towards mid-caps, small-caps and penny stocks. A key characteristic of these stocks is that they may give high returns in a short time-span, but also carry very high risk. When the market trend reverses, these stocks are at risk of seeing steep falls, and often investors find it difficult to exit these positions. As chart shows, betting on a diversified large-cap portfolio may generate returns in a long-run, but buying small-caps in this frenzy is a recipe for trouble.

Are earnings keeping pace with the market?

While the index is scaling new highs, and valuations are pricey, a key question is whether corporate earnings are catching up. After all, valuations are a function of results and, unless there are meaningful upgrades of earnings estimates, equity returns will stagnate. While there are initial signs of a good recovery from the pandemic, some analysts worry that this is driven by pent-up demand, and depletion in household savings. They say there is a need for more Centre support to boost demand for the recovery to sustain.

