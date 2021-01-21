Pros and cons of stock buying with Sensex at 50,000

Investing in the market when its hit record highs can be a good strategy to earn decent returns, analysts from JPMorgan had pointed out in a study. As it turns out, the strategy of buying in the Sensex when it hit earlier milestones, and holding the position, has generated decent returns of nearly 15% in some cases; the worst case being an annual return of 7.2% for those who bought the index when it hit the 20,000 mark in December 2007. But one-year returns have fluctuated, as the chart alongside shows. Those considering purchases at current levels, clearly, need to have a long-term view.