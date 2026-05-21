Protean eGov share price hits 20% upper circuit after strong Q4 results. Do you own?

Protean eGov share price hit 20% upper circuit to ₹654.20 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company report strong numbers during the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

The stock opened at ₹601 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹545.20 on Wednesday.

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Protean eGov Q4 results 2026 The company reported a 48.92% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹30.38 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26, compared with ₹20.40 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 38.43% to ₹307.54 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹222.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

According to an exchange filing, the tax services segment recorded a strong 65% YoY increase in revenue to ₹177 crore during the quarter, driven by a significant surge in PAN card issuances.

EBITDA for the quarter jumped 55% to ₹53 crore, compared to ₹34 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share with a face value of ₹10 each for FY26.

“FY26 was a landmark year for Protean, with strong growth across our core businesses and meaningful progress in diversification beyond legacy business verticals. While Tax and CRA Services continued to demonstrate resilient growth, increasing traction across Identity and New Businesses reflects the company's growing role in enabling next-generation digital public infrastructure,” said V Easwaran, COO and Interim CEO at Protean eGov.

In the March quarter, Protean’s tax services business recorded a 17.5% year-on-year growth, driven by a 232-basis-point increase in market share and a strong rise in PAN card issuances during the fourth quarter.

Protean eGov share price trend The stock has given significant gains in the near-term, however, remains underpeformer. Protean eGov share price has gained 23% in a week and 19% in a month.

The stock has descended 13% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 38.22% in a year. Protean shares are currently trading 21% lower from its IPO price of ₹792.