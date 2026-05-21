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Protean eGov share price hits 20% upper circuit after strong Q4 results. Do you own?

Protean eGov stock opened at 601 per share today, as compared to previous close of 545.20 on Wednesday. Here's Q4 results, along with share price trend.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated21 May 2026, 12:22 PM IST
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Protean eGov share price hit the 20% upper circuit at 654.20 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The stock opened at 601 per share today, as compared to the previous close of 545.20 on Wednesday.

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Protean eGov Q4 results 2026

The company reported a 48.92% year-on-year(YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax to 30.38 crore for Q4FY26, compared with 20.40 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 38.43% to 307.54 crore in Q4 FY26, up from 222.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

According to an exchange filing, the tax services segment recorded a strong 65% YoY increase in revenue to 177 crore during the quarter, driven by a significant surge in PAN card issuances.

EBITDA for the quarter jumped 55% to 53 crore, compared to 34 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of 10 per share with a face value of 10 each for FY26.

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“FY26 was a landmark year for Protean, with strong growth across our core businesses and meaningful progress in diversification beyond legacy business verticals. While Tax and CRA Services continued to demonstrate resilient growth, increasing traction across Identity and New Businesses reflects the company's growing role in enabling next-generation digital public infrastructure,” said V Easwaran, COO and Interim CEO at Protean eGov.

In the March quarter, Protean’s tax services business recorded a 17.5% year-on-year growth, driven by a 232-basis-point increase in market share and a strong rise in PAN card issuances during the fourth quarter.

Also Read | ITC Q4 Results Today: Will cigarette tax hike weigh on earnings? What to expect

Protean eGov share price trend

The stock has given significant gains in the near term; however, it remains an underperformer over a longer time period. Protean eGov share price has gained 23% in a week and 19% in a month.

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The stock has declined 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 38.22% in a year. Protean shares are currently trading 21% lower from their IPO price of 792.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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