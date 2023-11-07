Protean eGov Technologies IPO: 10 key risk factors you should know before investing
Protean eGov Technologies is engaged in conceptualising, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions.
The ₹490-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, opened for subscription on Monday (November 06) and will remain open until Wednesday (November 8). The IPO saw a strong start on the opening day, with a subscription rate of 1.50 times, indicating robust investor interest.
