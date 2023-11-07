Protean eGov Technologies IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed to 3.22 times; retail, NII portions see strong demand
Protean eGov Technologies is engaged in conceptualising, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, continued to attract significant interest from investors on its second day of bidding. The IPO, which opened for subscription on November 6, was fully subscribed on the first day, with strong participation from both retail and non-institutional investors. Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹490 crore from the capital markets, which is a complete offer for sale (OFS).
