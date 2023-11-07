The initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, continued to attract significant interest from investors on its second day of bidding. The IPO, which opened for subscription on November 6, was fully subscribed on the first day, with strong participation from both retail and non-institutional investors. Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹490 crore from the capital markets, which is a complete offer for sale (OFS).

On the second day (November 07), the robust demand from the retail segment continued, with the subscription rate reaching 3.91 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed strong interest, as the subscription in the segment reached 6.25 times. However, the employee and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portions saw a less enthusiastic response, with the subscription rates of 7% and 76%, respectively, according to the data from BSE.

Overall, the IPO received bids for 1,40,99,202 shares on Day 02 as against the 43,78,700 shares available for subscription, translating in a subscription rate of 3.22 times.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹752–792 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. The net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers at 50% of the total offer size, non-institutional investors at 15%, and retail investors at 35%.

Retail investors have the opportunity to submit bids for up to 14 lots, with each lot containing 18 shares. At the upper end of the IPO price band, at ₹792, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,256 per lot.

Protean eGov Technologies is engaged in conceptualising, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. It collaborates with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

The company was originally set up as a depository in 1995 and created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India. It has been the chief architect and implementer for some of the most critical and large-scale technology infrastructure projects in India, according to the company's DRHP report.

Domestic brokerage firms have advised investors to subscribe to the issue.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

