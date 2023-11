The initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, continued to attract significant interest from investors on the final day of bidding. The IPO, which opened for subscription on November 6, was fully subscribed to on the first day, with strong participation from both retail and non-institutional investors. Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹490 crore from the capital markets, which is a complete offer for sale (OFS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the final day of subscription (November 08), the robust demand from the retail segment continued, with the subscription rate reaching 8.93 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed strong interest, as the subscription in the segment reached 31.62 times, while the QIB segment subscription stood at 46.94 times. The employee portion was booked 1.49 times.

Overall, the IPO received bids for 10,44,64,116 shares on the final day as against the 43,78,700 shares available for subscription, translating into a subscription rate of 23.86 times.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹752–792 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. The net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers at 50% of the total offer size, non-institutional investors at 15%, and retail investors at 35%.

Protean eGov Technologies is engaged in conceptualising, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. It collaborates with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

The company was originally set up as a depository in 1995 and created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India. It has been the chief architect and implementer for some of the most critical and large-scale technology infrastructure projects in India, according to the company's DRHP report.

Domestic brokerage firms have advised investors to subscribe to the issue.

