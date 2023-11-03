Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Firm mobilises ₹143.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue
Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure, the company has allotted 18.12 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at ₹792 apiece.
Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Protean eGov Technologies has raised ₹143.53 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Protean eGov Technologies initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday, November 6, and close on Wednesday, November 8. Protean eGov Technologies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹752 to ₹792 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
