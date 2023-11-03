Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Protean eGov Technologies has raised ₹143.53 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Protean eGov Technologies initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday, November 6, and close on Wednesday, November 8. Protean eGov Technologies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹752 to ₹792 per equity share of face value of ₹10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure, the company has allotted 18.12 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at ₹792 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE.

At this price, the company has garnered ₹143.53 crore from anchor investors. Societe Generale, SBI General Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, LIC Mutual Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

