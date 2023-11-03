Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Firm mobilises 143.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Firm mobilises 143.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

Nikita Prasad

  • Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure, the company has allotted 18.12 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at 792 apiece.

Protean eGov Technologies was formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure

Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Protean eGov Technologies has raised 143.53 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Protean eGov Technologies initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday, November 6, and close on Wednesday, November 8. Protean eGov Technologies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 752 to 792 per equity share of face value of 10.

Formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure, the company has allotted 18.12 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at 792 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE.

At this price, the company has garnered 143.53 crore from anchor investors. Societe Generale, SBI General Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, LIC Mutual Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

Also Read: Protean eGov Technologies IPO: From price band to issue size, here's what you need to know

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 10:30 PM IST
