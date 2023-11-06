Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, saw its IPO receive a healthy response from retail investors on the first day of bidding. The IPO opened for subscription today and will remain open until Wednesday (November 8). Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹490 crore from the capital markets, which is a complete offer for sale (OFS).

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹752–792 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. The net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers at 50% of the total offer size, non-institutional investors at 15%, and retail investors at 35%.

Retail investors have the opportunity to submit bids for up to 14 lots, with each lot containing 18 shares. At the upper end of the IPO price band, at ₹792, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,256 per lot.

The company is engaged in conceptualising, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. It collaborates with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

The company was originally set up as a depository in 1995 and created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India. It has been the chief architect and implementer for some of the most critical and large-scale technology infrastructure projects in India, according to the company's DRHP report.

Subscription Status on Day 01

Protean eGov Technologies IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of its offering. The IPO received bids for 47,16,108 shares against the 43,78,700 shares available for subscription, resulting in a subscription rate of 1.08 times, as per BSE data. Notably, the retail segment of the IPO showed strong demand, with a subscription rate of 1.50 times.

Similarly, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment saw a subscription rate of 1.65 times, while the employee and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portions saw a less enthusiastic response, with subscription rates of 1% and 31%, respectively.

Brokerage views on the IPO

Domestic brokerage firm BP Equities has stated that the company has successfully adapted to technological advancements through continuous investments in new technologies and capabilities and by developing sophisticated technology architecture.

Their domain knowledge for various industries has allowed them to create functionalities that address the requirements of end-users, businesses, and public entities, it added.

The brokerage highlighted the company's strong record of sustained revenue and PAT growth, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% and 7.8% during the FY21–23 period. Further, building capability around data analytics, healthy financial performance, diversifying offerings with a focus on new sectors, and expanding into more contemporary geographies are key growth drivers for the IT company's performance in the long term.

The issue is valued at a P/E of 29.9x on the upper price band based on FY23 earnings, which the brokerage believes is fairly valued. Therefore, the brokerage recommends a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating for the issue.

Another domestic brokerage firm, Choice Equity Broking, also recommends a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating to the issue, citing the dominant position in the domestic e-governance market, the company's capabilities to roll out nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions, and attractive demanded valuations.

Reliance Securities also gave a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating to the issue. The brokerage highlighted the company's strong position in the e-governance segment and pointed out that the company has 25 years of experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

“Their domain knowledge for various industries, enabling policy framework with public and private sector collaboration to foster innovation in NPS and APY subscribers, online pan verifications with significant headroom for steady growth with 50–60 million PAN cards expected to be allotted annually till FY27, and NPS-APY subscribers expected to grow at a CAGR of 16–17% (FY22–FY27P) as a growth strategy for the coming few years," said Reliance Securities.

