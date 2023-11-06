Protean eGov Technologies IPO: Issue fully booked on Day 1; retail, NII portions oversubscribed
Protean eGov Technologies IPO: The company is engaged in conceptualising, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions.
Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, saw its IPO receive a healthy response from retail investors on the first day of bidding. The IPO opened for subscription today and will remain open until Wednesday (November 8). Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹490 crore from the capital markets, which is a complete offer for sale (OFS).
