Protean eGov Technologies OFS: NSE Investments to sell 20.3% stake at floor price of ₹1,550 per share; Check key dates

  • Protean eGov Technologies OFS: NSE Investments to sell 20.3% stake at floor price of 1,550 per share

Nikita Prasad
Published21 Nov 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Protean eGov Technologies OFS: The OFS will open on November 22 for non-retail investors, and on November 25 for retail investors.
Protean eGov Technologies OFS: The OFS will open on November 22 for non-retail investors, and on November 25 for retail investors.(Photo: Company website)

Protean eGov Technologies OFS: NSE Investments is set to divest up to 20.3 per cent of its stake in Protean eGov Technologies, through an offer for sale (OFS). According to an announcement by the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s unit on Thursday, November 21, the Mumbai-based e-governance solutions provider's share sale has set a floor price of 1,550 per equity share.

NSE Investments Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, which was incorporated to, make/hold strategic investments in the equity shares and/or other securities of other companies. NSE Investments is also a non-promoter shareholder in the IT-enabled solutions company.

The OFS will consist of a base issue of 10.16 per cent equity, with a green shoe option for an additional 10.16 per cent equity. According to NSE Investments, the OFS will open on November 22 for non-retail investors, and on November 25 for retail investors.

 

 

 

