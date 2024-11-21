Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Protean eGov Technologies OFS: NSE Investments to sell 20.3% stake at floor price of ₹1,550 per share; Check key dates

Protean eGov Technologies OFS: NSE Investments to sell 20.3% stake at floor price of ₹1,550 per share; Check key dates

Nikita Prasad

  • Protean eGov Technologies OFS: NSE Investments to sell 20.3% stake at floor price of 1,550 per share

Protean eGov Technologies OFS: The OFS will open on November 22 for non-retail investors, and on November 25 for retail investors.

Protean eGov Technologies OFS: NSE Investments is set to divest up to 20.3 per cent of its stake in Protean eGov Technologies, through an offer for sale (OFS). According to an announcement by the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s unit on Thursday, November 21, the Mumbai-based e-governance solutions provider's share sale has set a floor price of 1,550 per equity share.

NSE Investments Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, which was incorporated to, make/hold strategic investments in the equity shares and/or other securities of other companies. NSE Investments is also a non-promoter shareholder in the IT-enabled solutions company.

The OFS will consist of a base issue of 10.16 per cent equity, with a green shoe option for an additional 10.16 per cent equity. According to NSE Investments, the OFS will open on November 22 for non-retail investors, and on November 25 for retail investors.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
