Protean eGov Technologies share price crashes 10%: OFS by NSE Investments for 20.3% stake sale starts today

Stock Market Today: Protean eGov Technologies share price crashes 10% as OFS by NSE Investments for 20.3% stake sale starts today. The floor price of 1550 had been set for the offer for sale (OFS) which is significantly lower than the previous day closing price of 1849.75 for Protean eGov Technologies share

The Protean eGov Technologies share price opened at 1690.00 on the BSE on Friday, more than 8% lower than the previous close of 1849.75 for Protean eGov Technologies share. The Protean eGov share price thereafter dipped to lows of 1666 marking decline of 10%.

NSE Investments Ltd , who is is the non-promoter shareholder of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd has proposed to sell up to 20.31% stake in Protean eGov Technologies .

Protean offers e-governance services for social security welfare programs like the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and the Atal Pension Yojana, as well as infrastructure connected to taxes. It also has a subsidiary for the account aggregation business, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates.

OFS details

As per the release on the exchanges, NSE Investments proposes to sell up to 41,17,303 Equity Shares of the Company (representing approximately 10.16% of the total issued and paid up Equity Share capital of Protean eGov), which happens to be the base Offer Size, on November 22, 2024 ("T day") for non-Retail Investors only.

On November 25, 2024 ("T+1 day") the offer will be available for the Retail Investors .

There is also a green shoe option for an additional 10.16% equity stake sale. In case of an oversubscription and in the event oversubscription option is exercised there is an option to additionally sell up to 41,17,302 Equity Shares (representing approximately 10.16 % of the total issued and paid up Equity Share capital of the Company)

Multibagger returns for investors

The share price of Protean eGov Technologies was flat when it was listed on the stock exchanges in November 2023. The share listing price and the 792 issue price were identical. The Protean eGov Technologies however has given strong returns to investors thereafter

