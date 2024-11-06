Markets
A must-have proxy stock for an energy security watchlist
Summary
- The Iran-Israel conflict has once again brought to the forefront the question of India's energy security. Here's a smallcap with a critical role in the oil and gas value chain.
Last month was a bit volatile for stock investors for multiple reasons. Earnings season, foreign money flows amid the China stimulus, but most importantly, tensions between Iran and Israel.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more