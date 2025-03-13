Prudent CMD Sanjay Shah GIFTS shares worth ₹34 CRORE to employees and personal staff; internet says ‘setting examples’

This Holi, Sanjay Shah, promoter of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, is spreading more than just colours. He is gifting 1,75,000 equity shares worth ₹34 crore to his staff. Around 650 employees and personal staff are set to benefit from his special Holi gesture.

In a move that's generating significant attention within the corporate world, Sanjay Shah, the CMD of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited, marks his 25th year in business with this generous act.

Who are the beneficiaries of these shares? The beneficiaries include not just the company's employees but also personal staff, such as household help and drivers.

Speaking on the initiative, Sanjay Shah said, “This is not just a transfer of shares; it is my heartfelt thank you to those who have stood with me - not just as employees, but as companions on this journey. Your quiet contributions, loyalty, and belief in our shared vision have been invaluable, forming the foundation of our success. I am truly excited for the wonderful future we will create together.”

With no retention conditions attached, this heartfelt thank-you reflects Sanjay Shah’s deep appreciation for the contributions, loyalty, and belief of those who have supported him throughout his journey. It sets a powerful precedent for recognising and rewarding dedication within the corporate world.

Sanjay Shah informed the company of his decision, and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has secured the required regulatory approvals, including from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Social media reactions

“Wonderful gesture Sanjay bhai. Very few have such big heart. Keep it up bro [sic],” one user posted on X.

“Never seen this before ! This is Sanjay Shah, MD of Prudent corporate advisory. He has decided to gift 34Cr worth of shares from his personal holdings to his 650 employees on completing 25 years in business. That's around 5.3Lacs per employee ! Aisa boss sabko mile [sic],” read another post on X.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited is a key player in the financial advisory industry, offering a wide range of services to its clients. The company specialises in providing comprehensive financial solutions and has established a strong market presence, serving both individual and corporate clients.

