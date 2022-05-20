Prudent Corporate shares list at premium over IPO issue price

“The company’s tepid listing can be attributed to the rich pricing of the issue and the competitive and regulated nature of the industry. The company operates in an underpenetrated Indian asset management industry and has a consistent track record of profitable growth due to a highly scalable, asset-light, and cash generative business model. We suggest long-term investors accumulate this stock gradually on dips. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of ₹600," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.