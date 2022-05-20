Prudent Corporate shares retrace after positive debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on Prudent Corporate share price outlook, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Prudent Corporate shares have witnessed sharp profit-booking and the stock has been continuously dipping after listing at near 3 per cent premium. As the public issue was slightly higher in valuation, those who booked profit in pre-opening session are advised to avoid taking any fresh position in the counter whereas those who still hold the stock should maintain stop loss at ₹545 levels on closing basis and try exit on any strong rebound from lower levels." Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that fresh buying is advisable only when the stock gives breakout above ₹660 on closing basis.