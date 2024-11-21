PSP Projects share price declines 9% after Adani group share crash

Stock Market today: PSP Projects share price dipped more than 9% in morning trades on Thursday as Adani shares crashed. Adani Infra (India) Limited has signed definitive agreements to acquire up to 30.07% stake in PSP Projects {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PSPS Projects share price opened at ₹648.90 on the BSE on Thursday , around 3.4% lower than the previous close of ₹671.75. However the PSP projects share price thereafter continued to decline to intraday lows of ₹609.05 as Adani Group shares crashed on Thursday. The crash of up to 20% in Adani group share prices was led by news report suggesting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be pressing charges against Adani Group chairman in a bribery and fraud case.

The PSP Projects share price during last few days has remained in focus as Adani Infra (India) Limited has signed definitive agreements to acquire up to 30.07% stake in PSP Projects Limited from Mr. Prahladbhai S. Patel, founder promoter of PSP Projects . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the release by PSP Projects dated 19 November 2024, Adani Portfolio of Companies is looking to invest $100 billion as capex over the course of next decade.

Adani Infra (India) Limited is the PMC arm of Adani Portfolio, which is owned 100% by the Adani Family. Adani Portfolio of Companies is engaged in infrastructure development in ports, roads, airports, water, data centres, power projects, renewable energy, green hydrogen, cement, transmission and distribution.

The partnership as per the release will aim to propel PSP Projects into becoming one of the leading EPC companies in India, on the back of accelerated growth in India’s infrastructure development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PSP projects order book currently stands at ₹6,546 Crore.

PSP Projects while will continue to be led by existing Chairman, MD & CEO - Mr. Prahladbhai Patel, Adani Infra will get equal rights and representation on the board. The transaction however remains subject to customary approvals and regulatory approvals including completion of the open offer in compliance with SEBI Takeover Regulations.

